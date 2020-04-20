Be Ruthless With COVID-19, Ekiti Monarchs, Senator Tell Buhari

The Ekiti State Council of Traditional Rulers has commiserated with the President Muhammadu Buhari and the entire people of Nigeria on the demise of the Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari.

Kyari died of COVID-19 in Lagos where he was being treated on Friday and was buried in Abuja the subsequent day.

In a statement by the Chairman of the Council, the Alawe of Ilawe – Ekiti, Oba Adebanji Alabi, yesterday, the council described Kyari as a quintessential and seasoned administrator, who impacted so much on Nigeria and that his memory will linger for a very long time.

The monarchs said the death should further reawaken the nation on the need to brace up and confront the menace of COVID-19 headlong and with every resource at its disposal.

“The entire traditional rulers in Ekiti State believe that though late Abba Kyari is dead, his good legacies which have been attested to by many people including Mr President remain immeasurable” , the statement added.

The monarchs commiserated with members of the immediate family of the late Chief of Staff and prayed to God to grant them the fortitude to bear this great loss.

Also, the former Senate Deputy Chief Whip, Senator Gbenga Aluko, has described the late Chief of Staff to President Buhari, Mallam Abba Kyari as a foremost patriot and Nigerian with impressive records that would be difficult to match and forget.

Aluko said Kyari’s abrupt death was shocking, sad and devastating, taking cognisance of his immense contributions to the implementation of President Buhari’s development agenda.

In his condolence message to President Buhari, on Saturday, on the death of the presidential aide, Aluko said the noble roles and the modest lifestyle lived by Kyari would remain evergreen in the hearts of Nigerians and particularly to his myriad of admirers, who relished his conduct and way of life.