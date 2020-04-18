Tambuwal Mourns Abba Kyari

Sokoto State Governor Aminu Tambuwal has condoled with President Muhammadu Buhari over the death of his Chief of Staff, Mallam Abba Kyari. Tambuwal also condoled with the family of the deceased, and people and government of Borno State.

In a condolence message on Saturday, Tambuwal said: “It is with total submission to the will of Allah (SWT) that the government and good people of Sokoto state received the shocking news of the demise of the Chief of Staff to Mr President, Mallam Abba Kyari.

“It is further worrisome that Mallam Abba, an experienced administrator, succumbed to the deadly Corona virus after a brief battle to ensure he remained alive.”

He said the death of Kyari, no doubt, “leaves a huge vacuum not only in the office he occupied but it also leaves us with a lot to think about in terms of the contagious and debilitating effect of this global pandemic.

“As we ruminate over the swiftness of this pandemic, we in Sokoto state, extend our heartfelt condolences to President Muhammadu Buhari, the family of the deceased as well as the people and government of Borno state over this great loss.”

We prayed God for the repose of his soul and for God to grant President Buhari and the family of the deceased the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.