Osinbajo Condoles with Buhari, Abba Kyari’s Family

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has condoled with President Muhammadu Buhari over the death of his Chief of Staff, Mallam Abba Kyari.

In a statement released on Saturday, Osinbajo also sympathised with Kyari’s Wife, Mr,. Kulu Kyari, and the children.

Osinbajo’s statement, released by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, read:

“Dolapo and I express our sympathies to the President, Mrs Kulu Kyari, the children, and members of the family on the passing of the late Mallam Abba Kyari, Chief of Staff to the President. May the Lord comfort and be with you all in Jesus name, Amen.”

Mallam Kyari who died on Friday in Lagos following complications from Coronavirus, has been buried in Abuja.