Ndume Commiserates With Buhari over Kyari’s Demise

By Deji Elumoye

Former Senate Leader, Senator Ali Ndume, has commiserated with President Muhammadu Buhari over the demise of his Chief of Staff, Mallam Abba Kyari.

Ndume also sympathised with the deceased family, the Presidency, the people of Borno state and the nation at large for the loss of Kyari.

While submitting wholly to the will of Allah, Senator Ndume described Kyari’s death as shocking adding that his wise counsel will be missed during the nation’s trying times.

According to him, the loss of Kyari who died in active service is a national tragedy and his innumerable contribution to nation building will always be remembered.

The Chairman of the Senate committee on Army, prayed to Allah to shower His Mercy on the soul of the deceased and give his family, the Presidency, Borno and the nation the fortitude to bear the loss.

He further urged Nigerians to adhere to the protocols of the dreaded Coronavirus pandemic as released by the NCDC in order to ensure a healthy nation.