Global Citizen Star-studded Special Holds Saturday

By Vanessa Obioha

The publicised Global Citizen ‘One World: Together at Home’ Special will hold today and will air on dedicated channels on DStv and GOtv platforms. The initiative by the global advocacy organisation in collaboration with World Health Organisation (W.H.O.) is spearheaded by American musician Lady Gaga and will feature other notable artistes across the globe like Alicia Keys, Andrea Bocelli, Usher, John Legend, Elton John, Jennifer Lopez, Taylor Swift and Burna Boy. There will also be appearances from other famous celebrities including Oprah Winfrey and Ellen DeGeneres.

The aim of the first-of-a-kind concert is to celebrate and support the healthcare workers and encourage people to stay at home in order to defeat Covid-19 which has claimed thousands of lives across the globe.

The broadcast will feature stories from frontline healthcare workers on the COVID response, commitments from philanthropists, governments and corporations to support and equip frontline healthcare workers around the world, with masks, gowns and other vital equipment, and to local charities that provide food, shelter, and healthcare to those that need it most.

In alignment with their mission of putting customers first, MultiChoice Nigeria has scheduled this global event on four channels: Vuzu, BET, Comedy Central and MTV Africa.

“In these uncertain times, this is a great opportunity to educate our viewers while celebrating artists and those on the frontline fighting to win the current battle on Covid 19,” says Chief Customer Officer, MultiChoice Nigeria, Martin Mabutho.

One World: Together at Home is reminiscent of USA for Africa’s efforts during the great famine that plagued Ethiopia in the 80s. The group recorded a single ‘We are the World’ which raised funds for afflicted families in the Northern African country. However, the global event is not a fundraiser, rather it encourages citizens to stay healthy by washing their hands regularly and other tips to halt the spread of the virus. Participants are encouraged to take a pledge to stay healthy and at home on the website of Global Citizen. As at the time of this report, over 80,000 people have pledged to stay at home on the website.

Viewers can watch the globally televised and streamed special on Vuzu today, Saturday, April at 8:00pm; MTV Africa on Sunday, April 19 at 8:00pm; and on BET and Comedy Central on Monday, April 20, at 3:30pm.