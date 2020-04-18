FG Plans Evacuation of Nigerians from U.S, Other Countries

By Bennett Oghifo

The federal government is finalising plans to evacuate Nigerians that are stranded in the United States and in other countries in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The government’s position is contained in a statement issued yesterday by Mrs. Ninikanwa Okey-Uche the Consul, Information and Community Relations, for the Consul General, Nigerian Consolate, New York, U.S.A.

The statement, which referred to a notice made prior on April 3, 2020, said the evacuation was in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, stating that priority would be accorded to those with short stay visas, proofs of return ticket to Nigeria, the elderly and families with young children.

Prospective evacuees are expected to submit updated information, including their full name, contact details in the US and Nigeria, data page of valid Nigerian passport, copy of short stay USA visa, copy of return ticket, among others before the April 22 deadline.

According to the statement, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, (NCDC) will test all travellers for COVID-19 on arrival in Nigeria and will undergo 14 days mandatory quarantine at their cost. They are also to pay for their flight, accommodation, upkeep for the period of quarantine before their departure for Nigeria.