COVID-19: Otunba Lawal Gives Palliatives to Orile-Oshodi Residents

To cushion the effects of the lockdown occasioned by the Coronavirus pandemic, the Chairman, Seagle Property Development limited, Otunba Yemi Lawal has distributed food items to residents of Orile-Oshodi, Islolo Local Government Area of Lagos State.

The gesture is also geared towards promoting the state government’s effort in encouraging people to stay at home and be safe during the lockdown.

With the distribution of food, the Imole Adini of Lagos, Otunba Lawal, added smiles and sense of relief to the faces of people in Orile-Oshodi and the Muslim community in Oshodi.

He said: “As we witness a rapidly increasing number of cases of the Coronavirus in the country, we have to work hand-in-hand to stem the spread of the global pandemic. I also pray for quick recovery of those who tested positive for the coronavirus, and those who are receiving treatment in our various isolation centers in Lagos and Nigeria.”

He also enjoined Nigerians to follow the stipulated health guidelines by the Federal Ministry of Health and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) “in order to keep us all safe and healthy.”