COVID-19: Kano Confirms Six New Cases

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

The Kano State Government has confirmed six new positive cases of COVID-19.

The state Ministry of Health made this revelation via its official twitter handle late Friday evening.

The government revealed that the six new cases have brought the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 27 with one death.

The state had been on lockdown for seven days to curtail the spread of the virus.

However, the Chief Imam of Gwammaja in Kano metropolis, who anchored Friday’s prayers despite the lockdown, has been arrested.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Media, Salihu Tanko Yakasai, said in his Twitter handle that: “The Imam of Gwammaja Mosque that performed Friday prayers in Kano despite the lockdown order has been arrested.

“The lockdown was with the full blessings of all the Imams in the state from the different Islamic sects. The only way to enforce social distancing is lockdown.”