Breaking: Abba Kyari’s Body Arrives Abuja

The remains of the Chief of State to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari, arrived Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja at about 9am on Saturday.

Though, the presidency has not announced his burial arrangement, the remains of the late chief of staff are expected to be interred today according to Islamic injuctions.

A source said funeral prayers for the deceased senior presidential aide would be held at the Defence House Maitama, Abuja

Kyari, who tested positive for coronavirus, died on Friday in a private hospital in Lagos.