UN Donates 10,000 Test Kits, 15 Oxygen Concentrators to Nigeria

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The United Nations has donatded 10,000 test kits and 15 oxygen concentrators to the federal government in support of the government’s fight against the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

The government also received donations of vaccines and various personal protective equipment (PPE), IEHK/PEP kits and other vital health supplies from the European Union (EU), the Iesus Hominum Salvator (IHS) (Jesus Saviour of Mankind) Nigeria and the Nigerian subsidiary of IHS Towers.

A statement released by the UN Resident Coordinator in Nigeria, Mr. Edward Kallon and the UNICEF’s Communications Department’s Oluwatosin Akingbulu, promised that the donors would also support the federal government, through the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC), to prevent and respond to the pandemic in affected states across the country.

Kallon said that more COVID-19 response supplies would be delivered to Nigeria in the coming days by the UN.

He added that the personal protection equipment (PPEs) would protect medical personnel and ancillary staff who are the first responders in the frontline and providing care and treatment to people affected by the virus.

“We know that to limit the spread of the virus, it is important to test as many people as possible, especially those with recent travel history and those who came into contact with travelers. These test kits will support Nigeria’s drive to control the transmission of COVID-19 infections and support the government’s ongoing strong efforts to protect the country from an escalating pandemic.

“The supplies, made up of 10,000 test kits, 15 oxygen concentrators, and various personal protective equipment (PPE), vaccines, IEHK/PEP kits, and other vital health supplies, will support the Nigerian Government’s COVID-19 Response Plan and UNICEF’s work with children and families in Nigeria,” Kallon said.

He said the UN has been supporting the federal government to respond to the pandemic through risk communications and community engagement, infection prevention and control, epidemiology/surveillance and management of positive cases since the outbreak of COVID-19 in Nigeria in late February.

“Working with government and other partners, the UN is developing and disseminating messages, infographics, and audio-visual material informing the public about the risks of COVID-19 across the country, and how to protect one self,” he said.

Kallon noted that working closely with the government and other partners in the private sector, is the surest way of preventing and containing the COVID-19.

He also appreciated the support of the EU and the IHS in getting these vital supplies to strengthen the UN’s efforts in helping the federal government to address the COVID-19 challenge.