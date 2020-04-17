NiMet Training Centre Elected into World Meteorological Panel

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) Regional Training Centre, Oshodi, has been elected as member of the World Meteorological Organisation’s Executive Council Capacity Development Panel (WMO-CDP).

This feat, according to the Director-General /CEO NiMet, Prof. Sani Abubakar Mashi, was worth mentioning as it provides a veritable and pleasant distraction from the COVID 19 problem.

Mashi, in a statement made available to journalists by the General Manager, Corporate Communications, NiMet, Muntari Yusuf Ibrahim, said: “The WMO has just elected the Agency’s Regional Training Centre (RTC) to join the Organization’s Capacity Development Panel.”

Describing this as a milestone, Mashi said out of the 24 Meteorological Regional Training Centres in the world, four from each of the six continents, NiMet is the only one elected by WMO into the 12-member panel to represent all the Regional Training Centres in the world.

He observed that this was worth celebrating, saying it was a clear and positive indication of the aggressive reforms the Hon. Minister Sen. Hadi Sirika has been championing in the Nigerian Aviation sector.

The Director of the Meteorological Regional Training Centre, Prof. Peter Odjugo is to serve as the representative of the Centre at the panel.

The work of the panel, Mashi revealed would include to support institutional, infrastructural, procedural and human resources capacity development activities of WMO, with the intention of closing the gap between less developed and developed countries.

He said: “The panel will normally meet each year and make effective use of remote coordination and collaboration. The implication of this development is that NiMet is further strengthened to assist sister meteorological institutions in Africa, particularly in the area of human and infrastructural capacity development, thus consolidating in its leadership role in the continent.”