Kano Records First Death

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

Kano State Government has confirmed that one person has died of COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

The state government disclosed this thursday morning.

However, the identity of the person is not made public, but the state ministry of health, confirmed that “as at 11:55 p.m. of Wednesday, one death of coronavirus has been recorded in Kano State.”

Recall that last Wednesday morning, additional five confirmed case of COVID-19 was recorded, making the number of infected persons in the state nine. Also, the state ministry of health said on its twitter handle that it has 21 new cases, with one death.

The state government had last Tuesday ordered a complete lockdown of the state for initial seven days.

During the lockdown, there will be no movement in the state and the security agencies have been ordered to arrest anyone violating the order.

It is noteworthy that a former diplomat was the first person to be confirmed of coronavirus in the state, and was said to have travelled to Lagos and Abuja.

He was also said to have attended a wedding ceremony and a Juma’at prayer last week in Kano State.