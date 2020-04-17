FCT Mobile Courts Convict 20 for Violating Lockdown Orders

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) mobile courts have convicted not less than 20 persons for flouting the lockdown measures imposed on the territory to control the spread of COVID-19.

The defaulters were fined between N7,000 and N50, 000, while those with vehicles would only get them back after the lockdown has been lifted with the likelihood of paying for demurrage.

All the fines will also go with seven days community service.

The FCTA COVID-19 security committee last Tuesday activated the three mobile courts in Mpape, Asokoro and Lugbe to try violators.

It also vowed to clamp down on residents who indulge in early morning fitness exercises by jogging along major roads in the city.

The Chairman of the Enforcement Team, Mr. Ikharo Attah, also revealed that a fake policeman was arrested in the Mpape area of the territory, adding that more mobile courts would be established soon.

“We have at least three mobile courts and we are hoping to open more with the assistance of the Legal Unit of the Directorate of Road Traffic Services DRTS.

“As of 1p.m., we already secured 20 convictions, while two pleaded not guilty. We also arrested a man who is not a policeman but who was wearing a police cap and he has been detained at the Police Station in Mpape.

“We were on the Kubwa-Mpape road as early as 4a.m., as we are going to tighten our grip on these areas because when we locked down Mpape to traffic, we discovered that residents were sneaking out massively on foot to access Maitama,” he said.