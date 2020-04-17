COVID-19: Vava Furniture Donates Food Items to Lagos Govt

Ugo Aliogo

In a bid to support the Lagos State Government’s effort in combating the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic and the attendant socio-economic effect, Vava Furniture has donated a truck loaded with assorted food items to the State government.

The company stated that the donation of the relief materials is in support of the fight against COVID-19.

The company also disclosed that it will send extra 500 boxes to Noella Foundation, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) currently sharing relief materials in all parts of Lagos, and another 500 boxes to Ogun State to be shared by the company’s workers to residents of the state.

Speaking about the donation, the Chief Executive Officer, Vava Funiture, Ambassador Michael Tawadrous, said the board of the company has approved the donation of 1000 packs of assorted food items in support of the state government’s effort in combating the dreaded COVID 19 Pandemic and the attendant socio-economic effect.

According to him, “We are happy and impressed with the excellent performance of the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his team since the outbreak of this pandemic. The efforts of the government have assured us that the war against the pandemic shall be fruitful in no distant future. We believe that the private sector is an integral part of this war, and we hope our little donation will assist the government in cushioning the harsh economic challenges faced by the populace as fallout of the pandemic.”

While receiving the donation, Lagos State Commissioner for Agriculture, Gbolahan Lawal, acknowledged the kind gesture of Vava Furniture and the company’s founder.

He expressed committment that the state government would make judicious use of the items, adding that the fight against COVID-19 shall soon be over.