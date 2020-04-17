BEDC Kick-starts Embedded Power Process

Peter Uzoho

The Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) Plc, has said it has commenced the process of augmenting the power available to its customers through actualising its proposal for embedded power under the willing buyer, willing seller arrangement with independent power generators outside the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) national grid.

BEDC disclosed this in a statement, explaining that the numerous applications from prospective parties had gone through the first stage of screening whilst the next stage of selection process would commence soon.

According to the statement, “those deemed successful will be created into clusters where power generated and upgraded infrastructure could be connected to customers.

“This will be under the willing buyer and willing seller arrangement on a full cost pass through commercial basis with 24/7 power availability at premium pricing.”

In a related development, BEDC said it has recorded significant increase in power supply to several of its customers in Delta, Benin, Ekiti and Ondo States –its franchise states, as a demonstration of its sensitivity to the customers currently on lockdown due to the COVID–19 pandemic.

The Disco assured its customers that it shall continue to do its best to provide quality service across all its touch points by improving the availability of electricity supply to cushion the inconveniences on its esteemed customers whilst ensuring the safety of its workers.

According to the statement, in the latest move which began last week, the company has tacitly suspended the rotational load management schedule for power supply to some of its customers.

The statement said: “In Delta State, BEDC has extended power supply improvement to customers in some locations in the state including the state capital, Asaba where areas like GRA, Anwai Road, Summit Road, Okpanam Road, NTA and Nnebisi Rdad are all now enjoying improved electricity supply, commercial, and James Hope/Agbor feeders who continue to enjoy 24 hours electricity supply.

“BEDC customers in Warri (GRA) have their power supply boosted to a comfortable 18hours period, up from the initial mere 6hours they were used to.

“In Edo State, the following areas have increased power supply: In Benin, GRA, Ihama and Ugbor feeders have customers (e.g. in Gapiona etc) now enjoying 24 hour daily power supply from the hitherto 12 and 10 hours of daily power availability.

“Those on Oluku feeder in Benin and Ihovbor town retained their 24hours daily power supply, while same 24hours daily power supply equally applies to customers on Egba feeder under Ikpoba Hill.”

The statement added: Airport (commercial), Ehor, School (commercial) and commercial feeders are also on 24hours supply daily; customers under Etete and Country Home feeders in GRA, Limit Road and country home areas, have increase in their daily power availability from 10 to 15hours.

“Oko feeder in Benin City improved from 12 to 15hours daily; those on New Auchi feeders have increases to 15hours daily; customers in Usen Okada had their power availability increasing from 8 to 12hours.”

It said the Disco has also increases availability to customers under Uromi/Ehor feeder which rose to nine hours from the old availability of six hours; amongst other areas.

BEDC explained that the increase “will be in force for now till the COVID 19 pandemic lockdown ebbs away, adding that however the increase could only be affected by technical faults or other untoward circumstances in the power value chain, but stressed that it will strive to rectify faults as quickly as possible.”

“Customers are therefore advised to manage their energy consumption at this critical period to avoid accumulating huge bills that may be difficult to pay and appeal to them to continue to pay their bills using their various non-contact channels.”