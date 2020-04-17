Afenifere Donates N3m

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

A Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, has lauded the governors of the South-west states on their efforts at containing the spread of the deadly Coronavirus pandemic in the region.

Afenifere made the commendation when it members donated N500, 000 to each government of the six states of the region.

Addressing journalists at his Osogbo residence thursday evening, the National Leader of the group, Senator Ayo Fasanmi, stated that the group was delighted with the various measures taken by the six governors since the first recorded case in the country.

Fasanmi urged citizens to cooperate with the governments and adhere to the measures put in place by their respective governors to ensure that the virus is rid of in the region.

The nonagenarian enjoined the governors in the region to ensure that adequate palliatives are provided for the citizens to ease the hardship caused by the COVID-19.

He also called on the governors in the region to work together and not allow political affiliations to hinder them from working as one in combating the virus.

According to Fasanmi, “This disease poses a greater challenge to individuals and as a nation. We have to do all we can to prevent it from affecting us. I must appreciate the governors in South-west region and their efforts to contain the virus in the region from the moment we recorded our first case to this moment.

“Not minding political affiliations, I enjoin them to come together to fight the virus and ensure our region has no reported case.

“I also appreciate the citizens in the region for cooperating with the government, and we urge them to continue to abide by every rule put in place. It is painful though, but at the end of the day, it will be to our advantage. We have been lucky here that we are not dying in hundreds in Nigeria like we have in different parts of the world. We just have to cooperate with them.

“On its side, the governments must do well to alleviate the suffering of their citizens.

“To also join in the fight, we are donating N500,000 each to the governments of the six states. However small this is to these states, it is Afenifere’s humble contribution to combat the pandemic in the region.”