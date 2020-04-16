Oyinloye Gets African Badminton Confederation’s Certification

Nigerian badminton technical official, Naomi Adeoyin Oyinloye, has been upgraded to a Badminton Confederation of Africa (BCA) Certificated Umpire status.

This lift for Oyinloye followed her success at the BCA Umpires Assessment which took place in Casablanca, Morocco during the African Games in August, 2019.

The last time Nigerian Umpires were upgraded by the BCA was 20 years ago in the year 2000 at the All Africa Senior Championships in Bauchi where a group of five were certificated.

Expressing joy and immense satisfaction on the matter of the upgrade, the President of the Badminton Federation of Nigeria (BFN) Francis Orbih, said: “It was one of the major thing we wanted to achieve when the board gave the nod for the commencement of series of Umpires Training courses which started in Abuja in 2018.”

He said the BFN has always believed that the growth of the game is not just about the development of the players, but should also encompass the development of the technical department of the game.

“In line with the administration’s policies, plans are in the pipeline to develop and upgrade the coaches as well,” the BFN President hinted.

He said that the overall development of these sectors of the game is a continuous exercise that cannot be overemphasised.

Orbih said the board under his watch will leave no stone unturned in achieving these noble objectives.

“These, among other crucial areas are what we will like to see firmly in place to justify the confidence that various stakeholders in the game have reposed in us”.

Miss Naomi Oyinloye is a product of the umpires training courses conducted by the Francis Orbih-led BFN. She was invited together with Adebayo George Ilori by the BCA to be part of the officiating officials at the last African Games in Morocco.

Adebayo Ilori was invited as a Referee and Miss Oyinloye as an Umpire. Adebayo Ilori is also being encouraged to pursue the BCA Referee certification by the BFN. Their invitation to the African Games was unprecedented in African Badminton umpiring history.