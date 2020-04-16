Kano Records First Coronavirus Death, Confirmed Cases Rise to 21

By Ibrahim Shuaibu

Kano state government has confirmed that one person has died of coronavirus in the state.

The State Government disclosed this in the early hours of Thursday.

The ministry of health also said on its twitter handle Thursday that it had 21 cases, with one death.

The identity of the person that died was not made public, but the state ministry of health confirmed that “As at 11:55 pm of Wednesday, 1 death of coronavirus has been recorded in Kano state”.

Earlier on Wednesday, additional five cases of coronavirus were recorded, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the state to nine before the new cases were recorded.

Kano government had on Tuesday, ordered a complete lockdown of Kano State from Thursday. The lockdown will last for seven days.

During the lockdown, there will be no movement in the State and the security agencies have been ordered to arrest anyone who violates the order.

A former diplomat who was said to have visited Lagos and Abuja was confirmed as the index case in Kano.

The former diplomat attended a wedding ceremony and a Juma’at prayer last week in Kano state.