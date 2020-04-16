HP Set to Promote Distance Learning

Hewlett-Packard (HP) has announced the launch of BeOnline programme in collaboration with Classera, the leader in learning management systems, and Mirai, a learning innovations group focusing on learning strategy and digital pedagogy.

In line with the most recent regional governments’ directives for distance learning, the programme aims to support schools and universities in establishing a fully-fledged virtual learning environment, by providing expertise and tools at no cost.

BeOnline programme gives schools access to the full ecosystem needed for a comprehensive remote learning environment, promotes pedagogical consultancy for online education provided by Mirai; a robust learning management solution from Classera, and HP’s information technology (IT) consultancy on the required infrastructure. These services will be provided to schools until the end of the academic year at no cost. Classera and Mirai will help education providers by curating online learning pathways including the creation of a complete virtual school set-up that includes digital lesson plans, virtual assignments, e-attendance, e-assessment among other support functions. Besides IT consultancy, HP will provide schools with the HP LIFE program – a set of 32 modules on business and technical skills for youngsters. The trio said in a statement that the modules would be available online and students could self-pace the courses and receive certificates on completion.

BeOnline is part of HP’s commitment to improving the learning outcomes for 100 million people globally by 2025 and run focused pedagogy-oriented programs to deliver on its education and sustainability goals – Classroom of the Future, HP Learning Studios, Digital School Awards, HP LIFE and HP Teaching Fellows.

Commenting on the launch of BeOnline in the region, Vice President and Managing Director of HP Inc.

Africa said: “Access to means of technology is now a key part of daily life for many people living in Africa. The world has changed and the way we work, study and interact has altered forever. This program is designed to help schools to quickly adopt distance learning, even in times where various countries are faced with uncertainties for the near future. Today, technology can support new styles of learning. PCs and tools designed for education can offer students flexibility of time, place, and pace of learning, whether in or out of the classroom, or in a blend of environments. Technology can not only engage students and improve learning outcomes, but also help to equip them with the skills they need for the future.”