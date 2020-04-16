COVID-19: Zinox Group, Konga to Feed 7,000 Families

Emma Okonji

In a bid to ameliorate the impact of the lockdown occasioned by the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic in most states of the federation, the combined staff of Zinox Group and Konga Group has committed to feeding over 7000 Nigerian families for two weeks.

The initiative is also targeted at supporting the efforts of the federal and state governments in reaching needy Nigerians across the country.

To this end, the management of the Zinox Group, which includes Zinox Technologies Ltd, TD Africa, Task Systems Ltd, TD Plus, TDiLife, among others, as well as the Konga, has decided to use their staff across all its network of branches dispersed across the nooks and crannies of Nigeria to reach the under-reached and under-served populations.

The initiative, a brain-child of the Group Chairman, Leo Stan Ekeh, was borne out of the hardship and suffering he witnessed during his personal visitations to various rural locations and suburbs around town after donations to Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs), some churches and states.

Consequently, the Zinox Group has set up a special palliative fund running into millions of naira from which all employees across the Group will have their accounts credited. Every full time staff in each of the respective companies in the Zinox Group and Konga – starting from the security man at the gate up to members of executive management – is expected to use the funds received to adopt a minimum of three families which it will support with essential food items to last them through the next two weeks.

While junior staff in all the companies across Nigeria are expected to nominate and donate the Zinox Group’s special palliatives to at least three needy families around their vicinity, mid-level executives are expected to reach at least five families each while members of Executive Management will be expected to donate to at least seven families.

The Group Head, Corporate Communications at Zinox Group, Mr. Gideon Ayogu, who confirmed it, said with the exercise, families and relatives of all staff and employees of the Zinox Group and Konga were not expected to benefit from it.