Covid-19: Abiodun’s Wife Extends Relief Items to Children

By Kayode Fasua

Wife of the Ogun State governor, Mrs. Bamidele Abiodun, has observed that children, as a component part of the family, are also not insulated from the attendant socio-economic limitations brought about by the lockdown over the coronavirus pandemic.

She made the observation on Wednesday in Abeokuta, while reaching out to children in the distribution of palliatives to cushion the effects of the lockdown.

Mrs. Abiodun, according to a statement by her media aide, Mrs. Kemi Oyeleye, has so far distributed relief items such as noodles, biscuits, juice, exercise books, lunch boxes, and school bags, among others, to children across the 20 local government areas of the state.

During her team’s visit to the residence of Master Segun Olutokun, an 11-year-old boy in Oke Ilewo, Abeokuta, Mrs. Abiodun, represented by the wife of the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mrs. Omolola Osota, presented the gifts to the beneficiary, who expressed surprise at the gesture.

The team was also at the residences of Miss Modupe Kayode, 10, Itunsoko, Ilisan, Ikenne Local Government Area; and Master IleriOluwa Sosanya, 11, Agaro, Isara, Remo North Local Government Area, to present the same items on behalf of Mrs. Abiodun.

“In all the places visited, the children as well as their parents, expressed surprise at the presence of the team of the First Lady at their residences, and were full of appreciation to her and prayed for the success of the present administration.

“The 20 local government areas of the state were also not left out, as chairpersons of the various local government areas were given quantities of the packaged items for distribution to children in their areas,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, Mrs. Abiodun equally distributed relief items to widow groups registered with the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development.

Receiving the items on behalf of the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development for the groups, the Director, Women Empowerment Services, Mrs. Bolanle Fadairo, lauded the efforts of Mrs. Abiodun at ameliorating the hardship faced by women, particularly widows in the state, while praying that God would continue to use her to impact more lives in the state.

Representatives of the groups, which included Pillar of Life Widows Foundation and NASFAT Widows Foundation, Abeokuta Branch, unanimously appreciated Mrs. Abiodun for always caring for their needs and particularly remembering them at this period of the lockdown.