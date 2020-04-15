(Updated) FCT Discharges Nine COVID-19 Patients

By Olawale Ajimotokan

The Federal Capital Territory has discharged nine additional patients from its coronavirus isolation and treatment centres.

Seven were discharged at the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, (UATH), Gwagwalada, while two were discharged at the National Hospital, Abuja.

By this latest development, the number of COVID-19 cases now discharged in FCT is now 20.

They were discharged late Tuesday night after having satisfied all the necessary protocols including testing negative for the virus twice in the last 72 hours.

“We are happy to announce that seven patients were discharged from UATH Isolation Center, Gwagwalada today. The remaining ones are clinically stable and responding well to treatment. To God be the glory,” the FCT said in a short message from its COVID-19 Media team.

Four patients were discharged on Easter Sunday from the centre, joining the first set of patients, numbering seven that recovered from the respiratory contagion.

The FCT has 58 coronavirus cases, the second highest in the country after Lagos State.