Mr Bigg’s Supports COVID-19 Fight

Mr Bigg’s, one of the leading quick service restaurants that is operated by UAC Restaurants Limited, said it recently shared over 400 alcohol-based sanitisers, surgical mask and hand gloves to Lagosians at Ile-epo market in the Oke-Odo Agege Local Government Development Area, as part of its corporate social responsibility in response to the fight against Coronavirus pandemic under the code name COVID-19.

According to the company, hundreds of market women, men and shoppers thronged Mr Bigg’s stand amidst strict observation of the social –distancing guideline to curb the spread of the novel virus among the market people.

Speaking during the exercise, the marketing manager of Mr Bigg’s, Mrs. Ethel Mba said, “As a responsible organisation, Mr Bigg’s is only keeping its brand promise of ‘doing good’. We are supporting the government to fight and curb the spread of this virus that is ravaging the world.”

“The country is going through a rough path at the moment and for this reason, we are sharing these products to help protect Nigerians from contracting this virus. Our desire is to see this pandemic come to an end in Nigeria and indeed the world,” she said.

Some of the shoppers and traders at the market who shared their experiences said, Mr Bigg’s has done well to pick the market as one of the markets in the state to share sanitizers, medical mask and hand gloves.

Mrs. Udeme Bassey, a shopper said, “There is scarcity of sanitizers, nose mask and hand gloves at the stores within Agege therefore, this initiative by Mr Bigg’s is welcome development. We are unable to purchase these products that are being given out free of charge. We are grateful to Mr Bigg’s.”

A trader at the market, Mr. Olaitan Lukmon thanked the brand and tasked other organisations to follow this path in order to protect the poor in the society from coming in contact with the virus.