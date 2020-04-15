Lockdown: Another Policeman Caught on Camera Extorting N7000 from Driver

By Rebecca Ejifoma

Despite the arrest of some corrupt policemen who extorted members of the public during the ongoing lockdown in Lagos, another police officer, whose name was given as Musa, has been caught on camera demanding N7,000 to allow a driver free passage in Anthony area of Lagos.

In the video which has since gone viral, Tuesday, the police officer was seen counting the N7,000 the driver paid him after their negotiation.

The victim narrated: “I was going to the hospital in Ikeja from Lekki when a policeman called Musa stopped us and demanded for N20,000 for no offence. I even showed him proof that we were going to the hospital. He later collected N7,000.”

According to the man, the incident happened along Anthony way, Ikorodu road, Lagos.

As heard in the video, the officer, who spoke in Pidgin English teased his victim that he would call “Oga”.

After counting the money received, the victim asked for the officer’s phone number and he granted his request.