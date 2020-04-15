Kano Confirms 5 New Coronavirus Cases

By Ibrahim Shuaibu

Kano state government on Wednesday confirmed five new cases of coronavirus, bringing the number of infected persons on the state to nine.

The government in its twitter handle on Wednesday morning, revealed that, “As at 10:25 am, 5 additional cases of coronavirus case have been confirmed in the state”.

Total confirmed cases of coronavirus have risen to nine in Kano within a week after the index case was recorded in the state.

The state governor had on Tuesday ordered a 7-day lockdown beginning from Thursday April 16.

During the lockdown, there will be no movement in the state and the security agencies have been ordered to arrest anyone violating the order.

Details later…