Greensprings School Solicits Support for Less Privileged

Greensprings School, Lagos has encourages members of its community to show more love to the less privileged during the current COVID-19 lockdown declared by the federal government.

In a letter addressed to members of the school’s community, Mrs. Lai Koiki, the CEO of the school, motivated the members to be optimistic that this challenging period will be over soon.

She advised them to keep following the World Health Organisation (WHO) safety precautions, as well as reach out to the needy. “For 35 years we have lived by our motto, ‘In love serve one another,’ which is more important now more than ever. We must continue to lean into the backbone of that collaborative partnership amid the understanding that a life of service is a life that counts. I urge you all to please reach out safely within your network to support the less privileged and the vulnerable in our society.”

“. . . And remember, life will get back to normal soon and hopefully when this experience is over, our lives will include more appreciation of our daily blessings and our relationships,” she wrote.

The school has also launched a ‘Window of Hope’ campaign, which is meant to inspire people to send messages of love to one another during this difficult time. The campaign asks people to decorate their home windows with hearts, messages of hope, flowers or teddies, take a snapshot of the decoration and post on social media, tagging the school’s official social media handle – @greenspringsschool; using the following hashtags #WindowOfHope and #SpreadTheLove.