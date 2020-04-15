COVID-19: NOVA Merchant Bank Donates Relief Materials

NOVA Merchant Bank said it has donated various relief materials to vulnerable persons in Lagos State, in response to the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a statement, initiative was part of the bank’s effort to limit the spread of virus in in Nigeria.

It listed the beneficiaries of its intervention to include Pacelli School of the Blind, Surulere, Lagos; Vigilant Heart Orphanage, Lekki, Lagos; Heritage Home Foundation, Ikota, Lagos; and Old Peoples Home, Yaba, Lagos.

NOVA Merchant Bank Group Chairman, Phillips Oduoza, who spoke on the bank’s corporate social responsibility effort, said: “Communities around us should benefit from our presence especially at times like this. Even though we are a relatively new Bank, we believe in supporting the society as this gesture is to complement the efforts of government in providing relief to Nigerians.

“I would also like to use this opportunity to commend the government for its deliberate response to limit the spread of the scourge and will like to call on other corporate organisations and highly placed Nigerians to join the government in the fight against COVID-19.”

Handing over the items to the beneficiaries on behalf of the board, its Head, Brand Marketing and Corporate Communications, Omolara Abiola, expressed the bank’s commitment to the fight against COVID-19.

“COVID-19 is a global pandemic and it is our responsibility to protect our communities by taking deliberate steps to limit the spread of this virus,” she added.

