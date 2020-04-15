COVID-19: Buhari Congratulates UK PM on Successful Discharge, Recovery

By Omololu Ogunmade

President Muhammadu Buhari Wednesday congratulated the British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, on his successful discharge from hospital where he was treated for COVID-19.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in a statement, said the president sent a congratulatory letter dated April 14, 2020 to Johnson.

Adesina said Buhari received with great relief the news of Jonhson’s discharge from the hospital, and expressed delight on his recovery on behalf of his family, the government and people of Nigeria.

“We all join you in appreciating the wonderful staff at both the hospital and the NHS who worked round the clock to look after you and those afflicted by Covid-19,” Buhari was quoted as saying.

The statement added that the president also wished the prime minister “full recovery and good health in the coming days.”