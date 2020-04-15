Chain Reactions Wins SABRE Awards

Chain Reactions, one of Nigeria’s leading public relations agencies has emerged the overall winner of a major prize and three certificates of excellence at the 2020 SABRE Awards Africa.

Commenting on the awards, Managing Director/Chief Strategist of Chain Reactions Nigeria, Israel Jaiye Opayemi, said: “I am glad to receive the news of Chain Reactions Nigeria winning more awards at SABRE this year. I cherish this latest haul of winnings awarded our consulting firm by the jury and the organisers.

“These awards coming at this period in time affirm our unwavering commitment to continuously offer our clients the best-in-class professional consulting services that are second to none. We are persuaded, as always that the works and solutions that we offer must be the gold standard because the world will always recognise and celebrate excellence.”

PRovoke Media (previously The Holmes Report) in the 2020 SABRE Awards Africa Winners’ list announced the agency the Overall Winner in the Travel and Leisure category with its entry, “Building Positive Narrative for Dubai as Affordable Destination for Nigerians”.

The winning entry was a perception management campaign run for Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DTCM) to cause a shift in the perception among Nigerians about Dubai being an expensive city to an affordable city of immense opportunities.

SABRE Awards is the world’s largest and most sought-after public relations awards competition, which recognises superior achievement in branding and reputation.