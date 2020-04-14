Promasidor Launches New Product

Raheem Akingbolu

To continuously offer more options to the Nigerian consumers, Promasidor Nigeria Limited has launched SunVita Choco Crunch into the cereal market.

The new offering comes in 40g sachet and 500g block bottom pouch with re-sealable Zip-lock which allows the product to be kept fresh even after opening. The grand product launch was also used to mark the World Cereal Day by the company.

Speaking during the product launch, the Managing Director, Promasidor Nigeria Limited, Mr. Anders Einarsson, emphasised some of the unique selling proposition of the new offering, describing it as a “proudly Nigeria healthy family cereal”.

“SunVita Choco Crunch is a proudly Nigeria healthy family cereal made from locally sourced maize, soya and premium quality Cocoa powder. It contains a branded ingredient known as NUTRI-V, a blend of 7 power packed micro-nutrients (vitamins and minerals-vitamin A, B6, B9, C, Zinc, Calcium, Iron) necessary for healthy body and brain development.

“At Promasidor we support the government initiative for local content. Our Onga brand has Soya and Cassava flour which are sourced from Nigeria. Likewise, this new product has Maize and Soya which are sourced from Nigeria. We believe in growing the economy of Nigeria, as such we will continue to support every initiative of the Nigeria government regarding local content.”

On other major landmark products offering to expect from the company in the year 2020, he hinted: “We have a lot coming and we shall continue to create and innovate for the teeming Nigeria consumers. We are in this business for a long haul and we surely know our onions.

“Consumers should watch out for a big launch coming this year in the beverage segment. We believe this new beverage brand has all it takes to compete with the current competitions in the market and succeed.”

Also speaking, the Head of Marketing, Mr. Abiodun Ayodeji, restated the company’s commitment to offering the best to its teeming consumers at affordable prices, adding that the company would continue to support Nigerian government initiative for local content.