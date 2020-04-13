Prophet Encourages Nigerians to Endure Lockdown, COVID-19 to End Soon

Rebecca Ejifoma

A Nigerian Prophet, Jeremiah Fufeyin, has urged Nigerians to endure the lockdown as he assured all that Covid-19 will end this month the same way it appeared across the world.

His statement is coming following the continuous lockdown across some states in the country.

Fufeyin, who founded and heads Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry, Warri, Delta State, said he had been praying about the outbreak of the virus and seeking for an end to the disease affecting countries of the world.

Fufeyin said: “From the end of March till April 28 this year, the virus would be seen to be gradually disappearing from one nation to another the same way it came.”

Speaking to the media, he expressed clearly that between that day and a month and one week later the virus would be disappearing from the face of the earth in the same manner it started from one country to another.

Fufeyin, however, linked the development in China, where cities are already reopening to confirmation of his prophetic declaration, just a week after the declaration was given.

He, however, cited StrokeAfrica.com that discovered it. “It is true. As it’s often said that God will do nothing except reveal such to his servant, the prophets. So much that, in every generation, it’s God’s prerogative to choose certain anointed individuals to reveal his secrets, to save his children from the plagues, disasters or troubles ahead”.

“However, history has made it very clear to the world that Fufeyin falls in this category of men whom God has anointed specially and has decided to use in an unusual manner in this generation as none of his words of prophecy has failed,” he acknowledged.

Accordingly, the prophet added, “ It will also interest you to know that years before the COVID-19 Outbreak, God has revealed this global war-like pandemic according to The US President Trump to his servant, Fufeyin. He saw it coming, spoke and prayed about it. The video links below will give you more details.”