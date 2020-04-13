(Updated) Lockdown Continues in Lagos, Ogun, FCT for Another 14 Days

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended the lockdown imposed on the country two weeks ago by another

He announced the extension in his second broadcast to the nation on the coronavirus pandemic Monday evening.

President Buhari thanked Nigerians for the great sacrifices they were making for the fight against COVID-19.

He however said he remained concerned about the increase in the number of confirmed cases and deaths reported across the world and in Nigeria specifically.

Noting that on March 30 when he ordered the lockdown in conforming with medical and scientific advice, the total number of confirmed cases across the world was over 780,000, he said as at Monday the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases globally was over 1,850,000.

The President noted that the figure was more than doubled in just two weeks.

“In the last fourteen days alone, over 70,000 people have died due to this disease.

“In the same period, we have seen the health system of even the most developed nations being overwhelmed by this virus.

“Here in Nigeria, we had 131 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in 12 States on 30th March 2020. We had two fatalities then.

“This morning, Nigeria had 323 confirmed cases in twenty States. Unfortunately we now have ten fatalities. Lagos State remains the center and accounts for 54% of the confirmed cases in Nigeria. When combined with the FCT, the two locations represent over 71% of the confirmed cases in Nigeria,” he said.

Buhari said the National Centre for Disease Control had informed him that a large proportion of new infections were now occurring in communities, through person-to-person contacts.

“So we must pay attention to the danger of close contact between person to person.”, he added.

The President said, “With this in mind and having carefully considered the briefings and Report from the Presidential Task Force and the various options offered, it has become necessary to extend the current restriction of movement in Lagos and Ogun States as well as the FCT for another 14 days effective from 11:59 pm on Monday, 13th of April, 2020. I am therefore once again asking you all to work with Government in this fight.”