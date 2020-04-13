Jegede Donates Food Items, Seeks Help for the Poor

By Kayode Fasua

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship hopeful in Ondo State, Mr. Eyitayo Jegede (SAN), has advised well-to-do Nigerians to see the coronavirus pandemic as a global disaster, and sacrifice resources to aid the vulnerable.

He made the appeal in Akure, the Ondo State capital, at the weekend when he visited various parts of the state, where he ensured the donation of food items to party leaders and other members of the public aimed at cushioning the effects of the restrictions occasioned by the pandemic.

A statement made available to THISDAY by one of his aides, Mr. Olumide Ogunkua, Jegede, a former state Commissioner for Justice and Attorney-General, said the disease had caught humanity unawares and posed a lesson in humility and sacrifice.

“Coronavirus was not in any way anticipated or prepared for. But what is uppermost is the two-fold fact that while observing precautionary steps, the well-to-do citizens should rise in support of the poor and the vulnerable,” he pleaded.

Jegede, however, clarified that his decision to part with his little resources to fend for those in need in the wake of the pandemic, was not politically motivated.

“I’m not aware that COVID-19 has a political party or belongs to an interest group. It’s like a plague that is threatening human existence.

“We should all realise that only the living can rule and be ruled, govern and be governed,” he stated.

While urging governments at all levels to focus more on the improvement of the health sector, he also appealed that other statutory establishments should not lose focus in respect of their basic responsibilities.

The senior lawyer, who was PDP governorship candidate in Ondo State in the 2016 election, particularly appealed to fellow politicians to eschew violence and come together in bond in the interest of the people.

“For instance, coronavirus, however virulent, has taught us a bitter lesson that we actually live for each Other,” he said.