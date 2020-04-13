Go into Self-isolation, Covid-19 Taskforce Advises Sule Lamido

*Ex-Jigawa gov listed among dignitaries at funeral attended by Kano Coronavirus index case

By Ibrahim Shuaibu

Former Jigawa State Governor, Alhaji Sule Lamido, has been advised by the Kano State Covid-19 Taskforce to go into self-isolation as he awaits his Covid-19 test result.

The Kano State Director of Public Health in the ministry of health and also secretary of COVID-19 Task force, Dr Imam Wada Bello, sent an SMS to the former of Jigawa state and sought his permission “for our RRT to evaluate your risk and possibly take sample.”

Lamdio announced the receipt of the SMS on his Facebook timeline on Monday. The SMS from the taskforce reads: “Assalamu Alaykum, Your Excellency Sir As part of our COVID-19 contact tracing your name was mentioned among other dignitaries that attended the funeral at Koki on Thursday.”

“We would like to have your kind permission for our RRT to evaluate your risk and possibly take sample.”

Lamido in his response to the SMS said “Sure, I am available any time you need me, let me know when.”

The former Jigawa governor was one of the dignitaries that attended the funeral ceremony at Koki on Thursday where Kano index case was said to have mixed freely with the crowd of sympathisers.

Kano recorded its first case of covid-19 recently when a 75-year-old retired civil servant and former ambassador tested positive for the virus.