Buhari: We Achieved A Lot During 14 Days of Initial Lockdown

President Muhammadu Buhari Monday night said a lot was achieved during the 14-day lockdown he ordered on March 30.

In his address to the nation to announce extension of the lockdown imposed on Lagos, Ogun and the Federal Capital Territory for another 14 days, the President said as a result of the overwhelming support and cooperation received, a lot was achieved during the 14 days of initial lockdown.

Listing the achievements, he said: “We implemented comprehensive public health measures that intensified our case identification, testing, isolation and contact tracing capabilities.

“To date, we have identified 92% of all identified contacts while doubling the number of testing laboratories in the country and raising our testing capacity to 1,500 tests per day.

“We also trained over 7,000 Healthcare workers on infection prevention and control while deploying NCDC teams to 19 states of the federation.

“Lagos and Abuja today have the capacity to admit some 1,000 patients each across several treatment centres.”

The President said many state governments had also made provisions for isolation wards and treatment centres.