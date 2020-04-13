Buhari Praises ‘Incredible Work’ of Healthcare Workers

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday night praised healthcare workers and volunteers for their incredible work in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

In a broadcast to the nation to announce the extension of the lockdown imposed on Lagos, Ogun and the Federal Capital Territory for another 14 days, President Buhari described them as heroes and assured that more maeasures to motivate them would be announced in the coming weeks.

“At this point, I must recognise the incredible work being done by our healthcare workers and volunteers across the country especially in frontline areas of Lagos and Ogun States as well as the Federal Capital Territory.

“You are our heroes and as a nation, we will forever remain grateful for your sacrifice during this very difficult time. More measures to motivate our health care workers are being introduced which we will announce in the coming weeks”, the President said.