N’Assembly to Conduct Study on 5G Network

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The National Assembly is to look into the complicated issue of 5G to determine whether it will be suitable for the Nigerian environment, a lawmaker representing Taraba Central Senatorial District, Senator Yusuf Abubakar Yusuf has revealed.

Yusuf, a member of All Progressives Congress (APC), disclosed the plan at a news conference he addressed in Abuja yesterday, noting that the National Assembly “will be willing to look into the issue as soon as it reconvenes.”

He said the issue of 5G “is a technical and complicated issue. I read that the Nigeria Communication Commission (NCC) said they have not license anyone on 5G. For us, if the issue is brought to the National Assembly, we will look at it in terms of what is best for us in this country.

“A lot of study has to be done. Are we fully adopted to 4G? It is only in this country that you see someone with four or five handsets because of network issue.

“Even the 2G, 3G and 4G that we have, we have not managed them effectively and we want to jump to 5G. We will look at it from the point of view of what is best for this country. I read that South Korea has 5G and it is working.

“Are people there dying? We will look at it with consultation from our constituencies. The problem is, there is still gap between the political elites and the citizens and even the media. Until we narrow the gap, we might not be able to get things work the way we want it,” the senator said

Commenting on the lack of sufficient palliative to cushion the effect of the lockdown on Nigerians, the senator said the federal government and indeed the lawmakers were really concerned about the issue

According to him, we are not in the best of time. It is not the wish of government that the people should be locked indoors without palliative measures.

He said the lockdown was the reason the federal government through the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) provided palliatives for the poor people most affected by the COVID-19 to douse the effects of the lockdown.

He explained that every political office holder “is concerned, Members of the parliament are concerned too. I’m sure also that the President is doing all he could to make sure that he alleviates the suffering of Nigerians brought about by the effects of COVID-19.”