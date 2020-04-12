Easter: Endure Restriction Orders, Abiodun Urges Ogun Residents

By Kayode Fasua

As Christians in Ogun State join their counterparts all over the world to celebrate Easter, the state Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has called on residents of the state to continue playing their roles as committed citizens through love and sacrifice for the general good of the society.

He also urged them to endure all restriction orders given them, noting that the stay-at-home measure was meant to flatten the curve of coronavirus and that “it is one major sacrifice that we all must make at this period of the deadliest pandemic known to mankind”.

In his Easter message to the people on Sunday, Governor Abidoun said it was only through love and sacrifice towards the good of the society that the people could uphold the legacy of Jesus Christ which is encapsulated in His selfless love and sacrifice on behalf of humanity.

A statement by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Kunle Somorin, quoted Abiodun as saying: “The greatest legacy that Jesus Christ left for us is the legacy of love and sacrifice. I believe the best way we can carry on that legacy is to fulfill our obligations to our society by doing what is right always and by being our brother’s keeper.”

The governor urged all Nigerians to comply with the various measures to bring down this global menace, as these sacrifices showed love.

The measures highlighted by him include but not limited to, maintaining high level of personal and respiratory hygiene, avoiding high-density gatherings, maintaining social distance, regular washing of hands and wearing face masks as presribed by health experts and governments.

Easter, the governor further noted, “is a period when we engage in sober recollection of the ultimate and selfless sacrifice of love that Jesus Christ made on our behalf,” adding that society required more expression of sacrifice, love and sharing to improve the quality of life, particularly at this trying time.

He called all stakeholders to cooperate with healthcare providers in the discharge of their onerous task and urged the clergy to seek spiritual intervention “as the bloodshed on the cross of Calvary is enough atonement for mankind’s iniquities and afflictions”.