COVID-19: Siju lluyomade’s Arise Women Donates Equipment To Lagos Govt

Again, Dr. Siju Iluyomade, convener, Arise Women, has tried to humanize the pristine vision of the charity organization to the admiration of all.

This came to the fore on April 6, when the organization presented medical equipment to the Lagos State government to support its battle against Coronavirus pandemic, which has continued to ravage the world since late December 2019.

At the Infection Disease Centre, Yaba, Lagos, Iluyomade was represented by Dr. Tokunbo Oluwole, Mrs. Folashade Segun Olaiya during the presentation of surgical masks, sanitizers, hand gloves, ventilators, among others.

Olaiya said, “This is aimed at helping the frontline workers who are much at risk treating patients who have contracted the virus, particularly in the state that has been the epicenter of Coronavirus in Nigeria since the first case was recorded in the country on the 27 of February.”

Responding on behalf of Lagos State government, the Incident Manager at the Isolation Centre in Yaba, Dr. Ismail Abdulsalam, expressed gratitude to Iluyomade and the entire Arise Women team for their continued support to the health sector in the state, especially at this critical time when the country is fighting a pandemic.

He also called on other notable bodies to emulate the good gesture of Arise Women, by coming forth to support the government.