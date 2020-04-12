Anyimah Emerges ICSAN Lagos Chapter Chair

The Lagos State Chapter of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators of Nigeria has inaugurated Mrs. Nkechi Anyimah, FCIS as 10th Chairperson.

Due to the lockdown, the inauguration was done virtually and attended virtually via online video app by its members.

The virtual swearing in was the first of its kind in the history of the institute.

The new chair said the success of the inauguration showed ICSAN as the pace setter being innovative, creative, forward thinking and flexible in its readiness to adapt to changing and unpredictable circumstances caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to her, the organizations that will succeed in this era are the ones that rely on agility, transparency and forward thinking strategies.

She stated that the Lagos chapter’s newly sworn-in leaders were ready to steer the chapter through the fast evolving crises and beyond and were ever ready to provide the needed training and support to governance practitioners, chartered secretaries and administrators.

She thanked members of the governing council of the institute who logged in and participated in the programme. They included

Mr. Tunde Busari, SAN, FCIS, Mrs. Funmi Ekundayo, FCIS, Mrs. Jacqueline Odiadi, FCIS and Mr. Adeyinka Hassan, FCIS (who also conducted the oath taking) and our the Registrar, Mrs. Taiwo Olusesi, FCIS.