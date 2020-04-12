Akinwunmi Ambode to the Rescue

Still, on the matter of the Covid-19 pandemic and all the fruits it has ripened for the world’s halt and eventual closedown, folks have begun to realize that heroes will not be falling out of the skies on winged sails anytime soon. In fact, the anticipated men and women on cape might originate from villages and towns, some of whom are still as well-known to the people as ever, and others who have climbed the social ladder and have now brought the delicacies of the gods for their people. This is the very same ladder that former Lagos Governor Ambode has climbed up and down for the people of Epe, his people.

The woes of the Epe people are not altogether different from those of other communities in Lagos or any other part of the country. From unemployment problems to other rural inconsistencies, the Epe folks have had their share of life. But then, they also have their slice of high society men and women, peculiar individuals who shrugged off the weight of mediocrity to star in their own right. Akinwunmi Ambode is one of these men.

Former Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, has shown himself a credible man of the people with his demonstration of empathy and feeling. Since the Covid-19 pandemic took centre stage in every corner of the country, folks have had it difficult to get enough to eat and stay calm. It was, therefore, a thing of joy when the former governor climbed out of his bunker to deliver goodies to his people.

The relief package distributed by Ambode consisted of cash donations and food items especially wrapped for his people. Not one to ignore the cries of his people, the gesture revealed that Ambode was becoming more and more sensitive to the needs of the people, and less and less to the preposterous rumours of a laissez-faire leadership style.

Recall that Ambode’s governorship’s runs ended on an unanticipated comma, followed by a full stop. Amidst the drama of political gymnastics, he glided into solitude. Not that he is out of his bunker, Ambode is the man in a cape, ready to fly his Epe folks to health, safety, and comfort.