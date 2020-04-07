Taraba Loses Commissioner

Oluwole Ayodele in Jalingo

Taraba State Commissioner for Rural Development, Mr. Alexander Markus Senlo has died.

Senlo, who died at a Yola hospital in the early hours of yesterday after a brief illness, was a two-term commissioner in the administration of Governor Darius Ishaku.

A family source told THISDAY that the late commissioner was diabetic and equally hypertensive and was treated of malaria and typhoid fever last Thursday.

He further revealed that his sugar level and blood pressure rose astronomically on Friday, adding that he had to be rushed to a hospital in Yola where he eventually gave up the ghost.

Commiserating with the family of the deceased, Ishaku said he received the news of his death with shock, which he described as sudden and untimely.

Ishaku, in a press statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Bala Dan Abu stated that the late Senlo, who was a former Chairman of Zing LGA was a grassroot politician and a loyal party man adding that he was an asset to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

The governor noted that as a member of the State Executive Council, the late Senlo made very useful contributions to debates especially in areas that had to do with the extension of amenities to the rural populace.

Ishaku, who maintained that Senlo’s death has left a big gap that will be difficult to fill, prayed God to grant him eternal rest and give his family the fortitude to bear the loss.