Lagos Traces 2,293 Contacts, Focuses on Alimosho

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, yesterday said the state was tracing 2,293 people who might have had contact with persons tested for COVID-19.

“We have 2,645 passengers of interest that we are tracing, 352 of them have completed their 14-days isolation and we are still following up 2,293. In the next few days, most of these will exit their 14 days isolation.”

Abayomi added that about 80 per cent of those calling the dedicated hotline for COVID-19 were not serious callers.

The commissioner said that the majority of the cases being treated in Lagos were local transmission, adding that more attention would be focused on the Alimosho Local Government Area of the state

“The number of cases without a travel history has increased from 45 per cent to 80 per cent; that demonstrate that there is more local transmission going on as importation of cases is decreasing.

“The reason we are paying attention to the Alimosho Local Government Area is because there has been a sudden rise from one case to four cases. That is not a big number but it is a trend, we are following our data, we can’t divert our precious resources to where we are not seeing trends.”