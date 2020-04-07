Golf: The Open Cancelled, Three Others Rescheduled

The 149th Open Championship has been cancelled but 2020’s three other men’s majors have been rescheduled because of the global coronavirus pandemic.

The Masters has been put back from April to November, while the US PGA Championship is slated for August.

The US Open, at Winged Foot, New York, is being moved from June to September, a week before the Ryder Cup.

The Open, due to take place in July at Royal St George’s in Kent, will now be hosted by the venue in 2021.

R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers said: “We have explored every option for playing The Open this year but it is not going to be possible.”

However, all three of the majors hosted on American soil each year are still hoping to go ahead. And the Ryder Cup – the biennial event that pitches Europe’s finest golfers against their American counterparts – is being kept in its late September slot.

A joint statement, issued by Augusta National Golf Club, European Tour, LPGA, PGA of America, PGA Tour, the R&A and USGA said: “We remain very mindful of the obstacles ahead, and each organisation will continue to follow the guidance of the leading public health authorities, conducting competitions only if it is safe and responsible to do so.”