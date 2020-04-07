Delta Sets up Food Bank

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

To cushion the effects of the lockdown in Delta State, which became effective last Wednesday, the state government yesterday announced that it had established a food bank in the state.

This was made known yesterday by the state Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, while briefing journalists after an enlarged meeting of the Central Committee on Managing and Containing the COVID-19 Pandemic in Delta, presided over by the Chairman and Governor of the state, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, in Asaba.

Aniagwu said that aside the food bank, all political appointees in the state would forfeit their one month subvention to their offices as contribution to the funds to provide palliatives to the people.

According to him, committees are also to be set up at the State, local government, ward and unit levels to ensure that the food items get to all, especially the vulnerable in the society.

Aniagwu said, “about six days ago, effective lockdown was initiated in our State to check the spread of Covid-19 and at an enlarged meeting of the committee presided by the Chairman, who is our Governor, Deltans were praised for the level of compliance and understanding that the lockdown was the best option to check the spread of the virus.

“Deltans were urged to continue with the cooperation as there is no single case of the disease in the state, and we thank God and pray that there is no incident.

“The situation calls for a lot of sacrifice and Deltans were commended for their sacrifice and the patience, and as a way to cushion the effects of the lockdown, a food bank has been set up and committees will be set up at the local government, ward and unit levels to ensure that the food gets to everybody.

“All political appointees in the state will also, sacrifice one month subvention as part of their contributions to ameliorating the effects of the virus.”

In his contribution, Pirah told journalists that the state government was not going to give cash to the people, saying“ what every home needs now is food and we have been receiving food items and different donations from individuals and corporate organisations at our food bank in Ibusa.

“Food will get to the needy, people who cannot make purchase, but we should be patient and know that the lockdown will soon come to an end.

“At the meeting, government sympathized with the family of the unfortunate incident in Warri and called for calm as the law will take its course.”