Makinde Tests Negative for COVID-19

Oyo State Governor, Mr. Seyi Makinde, yesterday disclosed that he has tested negative for COVID-19.

The governor who had tested positive for the virus on March 30, said yesterday evening via his Twitter that he now tests negative for the virus.

He said he received his second negative test for the virus yesterday evening while appreciating those who supported him with prayers during the intervening period between when he tested positive and negative for the virus.

“I am deeply moved by your prayers and support throughout this period. I am so thankful. This evening, I received my second negative test result for COVID-19. I especially thank Prof Temitope Alonge, who acted in my stead as Head of the Oyo State COVID-19 Task Force.

“I am also grateful to all members of the Task Force for their cooperation during this time. I will be resuming my responsibility as Head of the Task Force from tomorrow,” he tweeted.