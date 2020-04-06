Law Firm Donates Medical Supplies to Ogun

By Martins Ifijeh

One of Nigeria’s foremost commercial law firms, Olaniwun Ajayi LP, has donated medical consumables, equiazpment and other supplies to the Ogun State Government as part of efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking on behalf of the firm during the handover of the supplies in the state recently, the Deputy Managing Partner of Olaniwun Ajayi LP, Oluseye Opasanya, said the medical supplies, comprising suction machines, oxygen tanks, oxygen concentrators, scrub suits and personnel protective materials, would go a long way in assisting frontline medical personnel in the state to provide the much needed care and treatment to those who are infected with COVID-19.

Also speaking on behalf of the firm, the Managing Partner, Prof. Konyin Ajayi, said: “We are gratified to assist Ogun State just as we have done to other states through the provision of pro-bono legal advisory support on the preparation of legal instruments which give legal backing to some of the precautionary measures taken in dealing with the COVID-19 menace.”

While responding, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor of Ogun State on Health, Dr. Ololade Kehinde, appreciated the firm for the support.

He used the opportunity to thank the firm for its immense technical support to the state since the inception of the administration.