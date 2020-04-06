FRC Activates Business Continuity Plan

The Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRC) said it has activated its business continuity plan, in view of the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The agency, in a public notice, also said it has adopted measures to curtail the spread of the virus, in line with the directive of the federal government.

“This pandemic is already impacting social, economic, political and other activities around the world.

“The federal government has taken several measures to manage the identified cases of COVID-19 and curtail its spread.

“One of such measures includes the directives of President Muhammad Buhari that all non-essential offices be closed to business in Abuja, Lagos and Ogun.”

It added: “In compliance with the directive, the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria have put in place a continuity plan (CP) to ensure we support all our stakeholders during this challenging period. “

It pointed out that FRC registration process could be done, from start to finish, via its website, stressing that physical visits to its offices are not necessary to complete a registration.

“However, the Council’s staff are available to provide support on registration matters through e-mail at register@frcpay.com and through telephone.

“For compliance, inspection and monitoring matters such as waivers, clearance of audited financial statements with modified opinions by auditors or ‘emphasis of matter’

paragraphs, we advise stakeholders to use our digital channels during this period.

“We wish to assure all stakeholders that the Council shall do everything possible to support you at this time, as always, while continuing to monitor the situation and abide by all federal, state and local authorities’ instructions on the pandemic.”