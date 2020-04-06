Four Suspected Killers of Pa Fasoranti’s Daughter Nabbed, Says Afenifere

*Asks police to do thorough investigation

By Deji Elumoye

The Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, on Monday, revealed that Ondo state anti-robbery squad (SARS) had arrested four suspects over the killing of Mrs Funke Olakunrin, daughter of its leader, Pa R F Fasoranti.

Afenifere spokesman, Yinka Odumakin, who made the disclosure in a statement, said the arrest of the suspects was coming nine months after the brutal murder of Mrs Olakunrin.

According to him, three out of the four suspects arrested so far are from the northern part of the country who have made useful confessions to the police.

Afenifere in the statement further said:

“We commend the dedicated officers who made the arrest just as we wait for a thorough investigation to follow. We have resolved to encourage the police to do their job properly..

“We appreciate all Nigerians who have encouraged our 94-year-old leader in this troubling season. It is our prayer that criminals will not go unpunished again in our country.”