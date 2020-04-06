Borno to Commence Irrigation Farming in 28 Communities

By Michael Olugbode

Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Zulum, is considering a plan to commence irrigation farming in the 28 communities located along the Lake Alau, which were displaced by Boko Haram at the peak of insurgency in the state.

Zulum, who had a ferry ride yesterday to the communities across the lake Alau, said the trip to the agrarian communities was to explore how irrigation could be restored in order to revive the means of livelihood of the people in the area.

The governor said: “We are here purposely to look into ways we can bring back irrigation activities along the shores of the Lake Alau. As we know, 28 communities were displaced and we will look into the possibility of resettling our brothers and sisters. The military is very committed; we will liaise with them to ensure sustained security of lives and property.”

The governor also inspected the water pumping station at Alau and the Maiduguri Water Treatment Plant to see the turnaround maintenance being carried out by the Borno State Ministry of Water Resources.

He said: “I am happy with what I have seen here. You have done a very good job.

Sustainable portable water supply remains critical to my administration, and we must do everything for our people to continually supply them with clean water. However, this can only happen when we keep working day and night and with all sense of commitment.”